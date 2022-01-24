Variohm Group acquires sensor specialist

The Variohm Group has further advanced its strategic product offering and manufacturing competency through the acquisition of precision switching and linear position sensor producer CPI (Control Products, Inc.). No financial details were provided.

CPI (Control Products, Inc.), a US-based manufacturer of sensors and switches, has been acquired by the Variohm Group.

CPI’s range of standard and ATEX/IECEX/SIL2 rated draw-wire position sensors and its waterproof switch and thermal switching technologies has been used in construction, off-highway, agriculture, mining, subsea, oil & gas, military and applications. CPI develops, designs and manufactures its products at its purpose-built facility in East Hanover, N.J.

CPI’s range of linear position sensors were first developed more than 15 years ago to meet the demands for large hydraulic cylinders and accumulators used in construction equipment and materials handling machinery. CPI used the principles of draw wire sensors in a patented configuration that replaced potentiometers and encoders with either LVDT or a short rod magnetostrictive transducers as the core sensing technology. CPI also builds a range of waterproof switch products that as a minimum meet IP68 protection levels and for some tasks are completely long-term submersible.

This latest acquisition brings the Variohm Group to eight engineering companies and a total staff of more than 400 specializing in sensors, switches, motion control and systems. CPI joins the German/Hungarian manufacturer LimitorGmbH (temperature control components), USA based Phoenix-America – (magnetic encoder and magnetic sensors), and the UK based companies Variohm EuroSensor (sensor and transducer supplier and manufacturer), Herga Technology (switching and sensing solutions), Ixthus Instrumentation (specialist measurement systems), Heason Technology (motion control components and custom engineered systems) and Positek Limited (specialized linear and rotary inductive displacement sensor technologies).