UQ Power to distribute Modasa generators
By Becky Schultz06 February 2023
UQ Power has entered into an agreement with Modasa Energy Products to serve as the North American distributor of Modasa’ line of EPA-certified generator packages.
Modasa, based in Lima, Peru, was established in 1974 when it began manufacturing Perkins engines as a licensee directly for Perkins in South America. In 1990, it ventured into the manufacturing of generators, and also produces buses for the South American market. All operations are completed in-house at a 750,000-sq.-ft., ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facility.
Modasa offers a broad range of generators rated 9.5 to 755 kW standby and 8 to 680 kW prime power. Available with EPA-certified Hatz, Kubota, Perkins or Volvo engines, the units come with Stamford or YananUSA brushless alternators, DeepSea digital controllers and heavy guage, power-coated, lockable, sound-attenuated enclosures.
UQ Power, a Stockton, Calif.-based distributor of diesel and natural gas engines, also designs, engineers and manufactures a range of industrial equipment, including generators, power units, and pumps serving the agricultural, oil & gas and construction markets. Its relationship with Modasa began in part as a result of the value Modasa could offer UQ Power through the United States-Peru Free Trade Agreement (PTPA).
Initially, Modasa provided UQ Power with generator components and subassemblies. As its knowledge and understanding of the U.S. market grew, Modasa’s team developed a generator product line specific to U.S. customer needs, the company noted. It also developed a line of UL2200-approved packages for situations where UL certification is required.
UQ Power will now serve as distributor in North America for these products.