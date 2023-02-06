UQ Power to distribute Modasa generators

UQ Power has entered into an agreement with Modasa Energy Products to serve as the North American distributor of Modasa’ line of EPA-certified generator packages.

UQ Power will distribute Modasa’s line of generators developed specifically to the needs of the U.S. market. (Photo: UQ Power)

Modasa, based in Lima, Peru, was established in 1974 when it began manufacturing Perkins engines as a licensee directly for Perkins in South America. In 1990, it ventured into the manufacturing of generators, and also produces buses for the South American market. All operations are completed in-house at a 750,000-sq.-ft., ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facility.

Modasa offers a broad range of generators rated 9.5 to 755 kW standby and 8 to 680 kW prime power. Available with EPA-certified Hatz, Kubota, Perkins or Volvo engines, the units come with Stamford or YananUSA brushless alternators, DeepSea digital controllers and heavy guage, power-coated, lockable, sound-attenuated enclosures.

UQ Power, a Stockton, Calif.-based distributor of diesel and natural gas engines, also designs, engineers and manufactures a range of industrial equipment, including generators, power units, and pumps serving the agricultural, oil & gas and construction markets. Its relationship with Modasa began in part as a result of the value Modasa could offer UQ Power through the United States-Peru Free Trade Agreement (PTPA).

Initially, Modasa provided UQ Power with generator components and subassemblies. As its knowledge and understanding of the U.S. market grew, Modasa’s team developed a generator product line specific to U.S. customer needs, the company noted. It also developed a line of UL2200-approved packages for situations where UL certification is required.

UQ Power will now serve as distributor in North America for these products.