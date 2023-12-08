Updated 13-litre biogas engines from Scania

Scania 13-litre biogas engine Scania 13-litre biogas engine (Photo: Scania)

Scania has introduced updated versions of its biogas engines. The new 13-litre engines deliver either 420 hp or 460 hp.

Paired with the Opticruise gearbox and new axles from the latest generation Super diesel powertrain, the engines are said to achieve 5% fuel savings.

The engines are ‘a refinement’ of the previous generation of 13-litre gas fuel engines. The engines have been reworked to prepare for ‘future legal demands’.

Ola Henriksson, senior product manager for Renewable Fuels at Scania Trucks, said: “Biomethane fuels are the solution for those customers who want to start a decarbonisation journey without any delay.

“Our biogas engines cover a wide span of industries and applications. A 40-tonne tractor[1]and-trailer combination can achieve ranges of up to 1,800 km when specified with the biggest Bio-LNG tank solutions that we offer. Add the 460hp and the 2,300Nm engine and you have a perfect tool for European long-haul.

“Just as the Super engine benefits from the increased spread in the G25 gearbox, so do the biogas engines. When paired with the Scania Opticruise gearbox and the new axles, the biogas engines can operate very close to their ‘sweet spot’ most of the time. Put together, it results in 5% fuel savings from this powertrain.”

The biogas powertrain also operates at a significantly lower noise level than diesel equivalents.

Biogas has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90%, when measured from well to wheel.

