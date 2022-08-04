United Rentals platform helps fleets monitor equipment emissions

With Total Control Emissions Tracking, companies can create estimated greenhouse gas and engine emissions reports based on the rental equipment used. (Photo: United Rentals)

United Rentals’ Total Control fleet management platform can now help fleet customers monitor and manage their environmental impact. Using Total Control Emissions Tracking, companies can now create estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) and engine emissions reports based on the rental equipment they use to measure and evaluate the equipment’s environmental footprint.

Total Control Emissions Tracking provides insights customers can use to identify fleet and utilization changes that can help decrease equipment emissions. The digital solution captures telematics-based equipment engine time usage data, fuel type and more, the company noted. Published emissions factors are used to estimate GHG and source pollutant emissions, including NOx, CO2 and particulate matter.

Informational reports generated can be used as a gauge of equipment performance and as a way to help users manage and work toward sustainability goals. In addition, they can be used to support compliance efforts.

The goal is to deliver “tangible innovations” that can support rental customers’ sustainability efforts, said Tony Leopold, senior vice president, Strategy and Digital, United Rentals. “This new Total Control solution will help customers monitor and manage their emissions which will help build a cleaner economy,” he added.

According to the company, current customers of the Total Control cloud-based, data-driven platform can access the new emissions tracking function under the “report” tab. Total Control also offers existing sustainability-driven capabilities, including the ability to track engine hours and use the information to help reduce idling and improve compliance with company idling policies, plus the ability to track equipment utilization to help right-size users’ fleets and conserve resources.

Equipment that can be managed using Total Control includes aerial work platforms, compressors, earthmoving equipment, light towers and generators, skid steers, track loaders and more.