United Rentals adds new portable energy systems to rental fleet

Equipment rental company United Rentals Inc. will offer customers zero-emission power systems with the introduction of PowrBank battery systems in its rental fleet. The company’s partnership with manufacturer Powr2 Energy Solutions reportedly represents a significant investment in sustainable worksite solutions for United Rentals customers in North America.

The PowrBank is a portable energy storage system that integrates with diesel generators, enabling the user to reduce generator run-time and reduce emissions, noise and fuel waste. (Photo: United Rentals)

The PowrBank is a portable energy storage system that integrates with diesel generators, enabling the user to reduce generator run-time and reduce emissions, noise and fuel usage. The system is comprised of high-density lithium batteries, inverters and load-sensing technology. The model designed for United Rentals is rated for 40 KW to 60 KW of power output and provides between 60 KW and 120 KW hours of storage.

“Powr2 is the type of sustainability partner we look for — innovative and willing to invest the time in understanding the unique demands of equipment rental,” said David Scott, senior vice president, specialty operations, United Rentals. “Hybrid power is a particular focus of ours as we explore adding more low- and zero-emission equipment to our rental fleet. Our introductions of reduced emission worksite solutions help our customers meet their own sustainability objectives.”

PowrBank inverters are pure sine wave and emission-free. The system is designed to absorb fluctuations in load while providing power; then engage the diesel generator when the batteries are close to depletion, said United Rentals. The equipment is essentially maintenance-free, with a recharge time of three and four hours that can be reduced by adding renewable power sources, such as solar.

Director Tim Doling of Powr2 said, “We’re proud to work closely with United Rentals in providing a custom solution that fits their fleet operations and sustainability goals, and importantly, the needs of their customers. United Rentals’ industry-leading scale will ensure that their investment in emissions reduction will have a widespread impact.”

United Rentals has nearly 1300 rental branches and reportedly has the largest generator rental fleet in North America. The company has set a goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its business by 35% by 2030, from 2018.