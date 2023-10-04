Twin Scania V8s power Hawaiian research vessel

The Imua is a new Scania-powered research vessel built for the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. (Photo: Scania)

Scania, which manufactures engines for boats, trucks, buses and industrial applications, announced that two of its V8 engines are being used to power the Imua, a new research vessel for the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa on behalf of the Hawai’i Institute of Marine Biology.

The state-of-the-art research vessel, built by All American Marine of Bellingham, Wash., is a 68.5-ft. by 25-ft. semi-displacement aluminum catamaran hull that was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand. It integrates the signature Teknicraft Design symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer and a patented hydrofoil-assisted hull design, the ship builder noted.

Two fixed pitch propellers are powered by twin Scania DI16, 082M, Tier 3 engines rated 800 mhp at 2,100 rpm. This propulsion package was selected to ensure optimal fuel economy while maintaining an estimated fully laden cruise speed of 22-24 knots and a fuel-efficient minimum survey speed of three knots, Scania stated.

Scania V8 DI16 liter, 082M, Tier 3 engine. (Photo: Scania)

The vessel is constructed to US Coast Guard (USCG) standards for service in waters where the range to refuge is 150 nautical miles or less. It will operate as a multipurpose research vessel in the Hawaiian Waters and Offshore on Ocean Routes and will support a science team of eight during offshore multi-day missions and 22 students/crew on shorter day excursions

The twin-engine speed, fuel-efficient design and reliability, combined with an 1,800-gal. fuel capacity, will allow the University of Hawai’i to access and study marine environments throughout the Hawaiian Islands, Scania said. The knowledge gained will directly support managing and conserving Hawaiʻi’s marine resources.

David Hughes, sales manager of marine products for Scania USA, said the company is excited to be selected by the University of Hawai’I to power the project, as well as by the continued support of its partners at All American Marine.

“Our diesel marine engines lead the industry in power-to-weight ratio and efficiency and are perfectly suited for the long offshore missions this vessel is designed for,” he continued. “We are confident that the operators of this vessel will be completely satisfied with the performance and reliability that Scania is known for.”