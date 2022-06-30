Tuff Torq opens engineering center

Tuff Torq staff and management are shown during the opening of the Tuff Torq Test Engineering Center in Tennessee. (Photo: Tuff Torq)

Lawn and garden equipment drivetrain specialist Tuff Torq Corp. celebrated a major milestone with the grand opening of the Tuff Torq Test Engineering Center (T-TEC). The 17,000 sq.ft. facility in Morristown, Tenn., reportedly allows for significant expansion of Tuff Torq’s testing capabilities and supports continued growth of the company.

Tuff Torq was established in 1989 and the Test Department formed in 1995. Beginning with only three employees and three pieces of equipment, the department has expanded significantly in the past 27 years, and now boasts over 30 employees, 15 test stands, two test tracks, and multiple other pieces of equipment. The new dedicated testing facility is expected to further enhance Tuff Torq’s testing capabilities towards improving quality and reliability and increasing customer value.

A ceremony was held to commemorate the opening of the facility, and was attended by Tuff Torq management and employees, and representatives of the local community.

“Tuff Torq’s sales and product portfolio have grown to the point where more testing and new types of testing are needed,” said Yoshimune Yamaoka, chairman of Tuff Torq Corp. “It is thanks to your continued efforts that Tuff Torq has succeeded and faces a secure future.”

Testing facilities at Tuff Torq’s new Test Engineering Center. (Photo: Tuff Torq)

Yamaoka also praised the strong support from the local city and government as contributing to Tuff Torq’s success.

Keith Andrews, one of the original test department members, was on hand to join in the opening of the center. “With this new state of the art facility, Tuff Torq will continue to produce and develop new industry leading products with world-class leading performance, quality, and reliability.”

One feature of the new building is its Yanmar energy system. The system allows for lower operating costs and helps to achieve the goal of reducing the carbon footprint and providing sustainable solutions to customers.

Tuff Torq was founded as a subsidiary of Kanzaki Kokyukoki Corp., which is part of the Yanmar group.

T-TEC was designed to be easily expandable and will support Tuff Torq’s continued growth.