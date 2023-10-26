Trystar common bus for large site power distribution

Portable and industrial power products provider Trystar has introduced a 12,000-amp enclosed common bus designed to facilitate power distribution from multiple paralleled generators used to support large-scale events and facilitate industrial facility maintenance and service outages.

Trystar’s 12,000-amp enclosed common bus. (Photo: Trystar)

“The new enclosed single common bus design provides up to 64 600MCM termination points per phase and neutral and 32 600MCM termination points per ground. It’s perfect for distributing power across large construction sites,” said Charlie Raasch, Trystar marketing manager. “It can also feed multiple downstream panels, equipment and transformers, which you might find at a large entertainment venue.”

The common bus is enclosed in a NEMA-3R enclosure with a powder coat finish that resists dust, debris and weather-related conditions. Vented side panels reduce internal temperatures for maximum loads without an auxiliary fan.

Designed for portability, the common bus has a standard 78-in. width and integral skid pockets and bolt-on lifting eyes that make it easy to transport, move and place into service. Access from four sides facilitates quick, easy wiring for setup and disconnect, Trystar added.

“The 12,000-amp enclosed common bus is currently the largest unit we make, but we can also make it available in lower voltage and amperage configurations,” said Raasch. “Trystar is vertically integrated, so we make critical cabinet and mechanical components in house. This helps us minimize lead time and enhance quality, even for custom applications. We can even powder coat it in a customer’s choice of color.”