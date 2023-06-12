Trendlines [video]: Mini excavators see popularity surge in North America

Related Articles
By Becky Schultz12 June 2023

In the latest episode of the Trendlines podcast, Chris Sleight, managing director, Off-Highway Research, and Becky Schultz, senior editor, Diesel Progress, discuss factors behind the dramatic rise in both popularity and sales of mini excavators in North America, including the influences of the housing market and rental on their rapid sales growth.

Read more: What explains the surge in sales of mini excavators in North America?

North America Canada United States of America Market & forecasts Excavators Rental Equipment Mini-excavator Construction Rental Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Off-Highway
