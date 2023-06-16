Trendlines [audio]: Mini excavators see popularity surge in North America

Related Articles
By Becky Schultz16 June 2023

In the latest episode of the Trendlines podcast, Chris Sleight, managing director, Off-Highway Research, and Becky Schultz, senior editor, Diesel Progress, discuss factors behind the dramatic rise in both popularity and sales of mini excavators in North America, including the influences of the housing market and rental on their rapid sales growth.

