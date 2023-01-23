Torc partners with Foretellix to test autonomous trucks for commercialization

Torc Robotics and Foretellix, which provides verification and validation (V&V) solutions for Automated Driving Systems, have formed a multi-year collaboration to test the safety of autonomous trucks.

Foretify dashboard screen

With Foretellix’s Foretify Safety Driven V&V platform, Torc will test millions of driving scenarios required to ensure the safe commercialization of Level-4 autonomous trucks.

“Our technology is designed with safety as the first priority,” said Axel Gern, Torc SVP of engineering, and managing director of Torc EU. “Our collaboration with Foretellix is in line with Torc’s safety mission.”

The Foretellix platform allows development teams to collaborate easily with safety and V&V teams to specify scenarios, generate large-scale testing and analyze the results. The platform uses the ASAM OpenSCENARIO 2.0 standard to describe the infinite possible driving scenarios and define safety-driven verification and validation goals.

Foretify Manager screen

Using these scenarios, the Foretify software produces, orchestrates and executes a multitude of test scenarios in virtual simulation, optimized to represent real-world conditions and uncover unknown edge cases.

Specifically, the Torc development teams are using the L4 highway trucking V-Suites, a V&V package of scenarios, test plans, map data and Key Performance Indicators for its testing program.

“We are very proud to collaborate with Torc Robotics,” said Ziv Binyamini, Foretellix CEO and co-founder. “In the past two years, our teams have been working together, sharing knowledge and expertise to create the best-in-class solution to support Torc Robotics’ goals. We look forward to continuing our joint mission to deploy safe Level-4 autonomous trucking at scale.”