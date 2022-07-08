Tomas Nilsson new After-Sales director at Scania USA

Tomas Nilsson

Tomas Nilsson has been named the new After-Sales director at Scania USA, San Antonio, Texas.

Nilsson joined Scania CV AB in 2001 and since then has held a number of engineering and product support roles. He came to Scania USA in 2014 as Product Support technical manager and for the last five years, was the senior manager and leader of the company’s Application Team, supporting major OEMs and Scania USA distributors with technical and service solutions for Scania engines.

“In his new role, Tomas will continue to have the opportunity to support our network, OEMs, and customers,” said Scania USA President Jorg Franzke. “In addition, he strongly supports Scania’s strategy and focus going forward to be the leading provider of more sustainable power solutions.”