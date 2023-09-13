Titan launches new electric steer-by-wire system

Titan electric drive-by-wire steering system (Photo: Titan)

Titan, a UK-based developer and manufacturer of electric vehicle steering systems has introduced a new steer-by-wire system.

The system can be used by a wide range of low-volume vehicles, from light commercial vehicles and trucks, through to supercars.

The steer-by=-wire system joins Titan’s portfolio of power steering systems, which include manual, electrified (EPAS) and hydraulic options.

The flexible, highly-tuneable steering system is described as ‘meeting the exact needs of Titan’s customers, from EV startups to existing OEMs’.

Titan’s new system features an all-new electric motor, which is manufactured in-house with the full steering system. There is also a bespoke electronic control system, biased to 48 V.

Paul Wilkinson, technical director at Titan, explained: “Our in-house developed technology optimises the relationship between the motor and the control system, resulting in a by-wire system that sets new standards.

“Combined with Titan’s approach, which sees us work closely with every customer, the system is a highly tune-able toolbox, enabling lower-volume next-gen vehicle makers to calibrate steering responses exactly to application, whether an EV hypercar or electric truck, resulting in just the right ‘feel’ for the driver.”

Steering systems can be optimised for ‘challenging’ packaging requirements. Development of bespoke prototypes is said to take days, rather than months. Single units can be manufactured, or up to 100 unit/month volumes.