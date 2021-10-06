Things to know about attending the DP Summit

Liebherr, a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming Diesel Progress Summit, showed good health and safety habits at a recent event in Chicago.

Health and safety have been the focus of just about everyone over the past year and a half. And it’s no less so as things move back closer to normal, with events, shows and conferences returning as live events.

It’s no less so at for the upcoming Diesel Progress Summit, as the well-being of attendees, speakers, sponsors and show staff is of utmost importance. KHL and Diesel Progress, the event organizers, continue to monitor and follow guidelines from the CDC, the state of Illinois and Loews Hotels.

At this moment, here is what you can expect at the Diesel Progress Summit

Masks and facial coverings: To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, the CDC and Illinois Depnt of Public Health recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors if in an area of substantial or high transmission. Cook County (which consists of Chicago and Rosemont, IL) currently has a community transmission rate that is considered SUBSTANTIAL.

Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue and conference areas.

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Loews Hotels has created safety protocols that will apply at the event hotel: click here.

Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch areas as well as meeting rooms, corridors and public areas by Loews Hotel staff.

The Chicago Dept. of Public Health has issued a travel advisory based on cases per state. The list is updated every other Tuesday. To view the list, click here. Any unvaccinated people traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative Covid-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival. Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.

Masks are required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the U.S.

For more information or to register for the Diesel Progress Summit, go to https://dieselprogresssummit.com/