The Utility Expo 2023 to feature 850 exhibitors

The Utility Expo 2023 will feature 850-plus exhibitors. (Photo: The Utility Expo)

The Utility Expo, taking place in Louisville’s Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 26-28, is set to showcase the latest equipment from over 850 exhibitors and is on track to become the largest and most impressive Utility Expo to date.

“The Utility Expo is the most important event for the utility and infrastructure construction industries,” said The Utility Expo Show Director John Rozum. “This year, the show will feature bigger exhibits from the top industry brands, a wider variety of equipment, and the latest utility and construction technology.”

Featured exhibitors include:

Altec

Caterpillar

Condux Tesmec

Custom Truck One Source

Ditch Witch

Elliott Equipment

Fat Truck

Greenlee

Hexagon

John Deere

LineWise

McElroy

Milwaukee Tool

Prinoth

Progress Rail

Sherman+Reilly

TT Technologies

Terex

Vac-Con

Vermeer

Volvo Construction Equipment

Attendees can anticipate a wide range of products, including:

Ditch Witch’s AT120 All terrain Directional Drill and Warlock Series W12 Hydrovac

Elliott Equipment’s E150i Multi-Mode Aerial and E190 Aerial Work Platform

McElroy’s Tritan 560

Sherman+Reilly’s Electric Duct Dawg E+

Terex’s HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec and All-Electric Bucket Truck

Volvo’s DD25 Electric Asphalt Compactor and EC230 Electric Midsize Excavator

“Whether this is your first Utility Expo or you’ve been to the show before, I can guarantee you will find something new at the show that you’ll want to incorporate into your business practices. There will be so much to see and learn, and we’re proud to bring this important industry back together again in Louisville in September.”

Utility infrastructure professionals can save 30% on their badge by using the code NEWS30 during the registration process until Aug. 18.