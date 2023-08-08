The Utility Expo 2023 to feature 850 exhibitors
By KHL Staff08 August 2023
The Utility Expo, taking place in Louisville’s Kentucky Exposition Center from Sept. 26-28, is set to showcase the latest equipment from over 850 exhibitors and is on track to become the largest and most impressive Utility Expo to date.
“The Utility Expo is the most important event for the utility and infrastructure construction industries,” said The Utility Expo Show Director John Rozum. “This year, the show will feature bigger exhibits from the top industry brands, a wider variety of equipment, and the latest utility and construction technology.”
Featured exhibitors include:
- Altec
- Caterpillar
- Condux Tesmec
- Custom Truck One Source
- Ditch Witch
- Elliott Equipment
- Fat Truck
- Greenlee
- Hexagon
- John Deere
- LineWise
- McElroy
- Milwaukee Tool
- Prinoth
- Progress Rail
- Sherman+Reilly
- TT Technologies
- Terex
- Vac-Con
- Vermeer
- Volvo Construction Equipment
Attendees can anticipate a wide range of products, including:
- Ditch Witch’s AT120 All terrain Directional Drill and Warlock Series W12 Hydrovac
- Elliott Equipment’s E150i Multi-Mode Aerial and E190 Aerial Work Platform
- McElroy’s Tritan 560
- Sherman+Reilly’s Electric Duct Dawg E+
- Terex’s HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec and All-Electric Bucket Truck
- Volvo’s DD25 Electric Asphalt Compactor and EC230 Electric Midsize Excavator
“Whether this is your first Utility Expo or you’ve been to the show before, I can guarantee you will find something new at the show that you’ll want to incorporate into your business practices. There will be so much to see and learn, and we’re proud to bring this important industry back together again in Louisville in September.”
Utility infrastructure professionals can save 30% on their badge by using the code NEWS30 during the registration process until Aug. 18.