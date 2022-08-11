Terberg, Taylor to build terminal tractors in U.S.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC, a joint venture between Royal Terberg Group and Taylor Group of Companies, announced it will establish a manufacturing facility in Lowndes County Mississippi and create a distribution network for the sales, after-sales and rental of Terberg terminal tractors. The project is a $15.9 million corporate investment and is expected to create 90 jobs. The first terminal tractor is expected to be built in the third quarter of 2023.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new operations are based on the cooperation of the two family-owned businesses, which has grown into a successful partnership. Currently, Terberg’s Special Vehicles division has factories in the Netherlands and Malaysia. Taylor Group of Companies has several facilities throughout the United States.

The facility will be built as a scalable design so that it may continually meet production demands. In time, various Terberg models will be built here in accordance with customer specifications. The Terberg Miami office will also become part of the joint venture to coordinate the sales and after-sales of Terberg Taylor Americas Group.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group, a joint venture between Royal Terberg Group and Taylor Group of Companies, will establish a manufacturing facility in Mississippi. (Photo: Terberg)

“Taylor has enjoyed our relationship with Terberg. We are excited to bring these products and manufacturing to the U.S. and Mississippi. We look forward to this great adventure with these two great companies coming together as one in this joint venture. There has been tremendous help from Joe Max Higgins, his team at Golden Triangle Development LINK and the Mississippi Development Authority. This facility will be a state-of-the-art factory where the best terminal tractors in the world will be built,” said Robert Taylor, President and COO, Taylor Group of Companies.

In December 2020, Terberg Special Vehicles appointed Taylor Machine Works Inc. in Louisville, Miss., as a distributor to serve seven states in the Southeastern United States. Taylor initially focused on supplying Terberg’s YT terminal shunt tractors and RT RoRo tractors to port operators, distribution centers and industrial customers. The company also provides services to maximize the vehicle uptime, such as telematics, proactive maintenance and rental solutions.

“We are delighted that both family businesses are setting up a joint venture to produce terminal tractors in the United States. The combination of expertise, craftsmanship, experience and network of Terberg and Taylor will give a great boost to the sales and service of Terberg terminal tractors in the United States. The collaboration with Taylor felt very positive from the start in 2020. With this strategic step, we expect an acceleration of growth in the coming years,” said Godfried Terberg, Chairman of the Board, Royal Terberg Group & Rob van Hove, CEO, Terberg Special Vehicles

Terberg Special Vehicles built its 40,000th unit on July 8 in Benschop, Netherlands. The first Terberg truck was built in Benschop in 1966, followed by the first terminal tractor in 1973.