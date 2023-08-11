Taylor picks Cummins hydrogen engines

Cummins Inc. and Taylor Machine Works Inc., an American manufacturer of heavy industrial lift equipment, announced a signed letter of intent to integrate the Cummins 6.7 L and 15 L hydrogen engines into the Taylor product line. This collaboration is expected to help realize the decarbonization goals of customers in the industrial steel, wood products, concrete, oil and gas, and port operations markets.

For 96 years, Taylor has been committed to meeting the material handling needs of their global industrial customer base, while focusing on its own generational workforce and surrounding communities. Cummins engines already power a large portion of the lift truck models manufactured by Taylor. Its “Beyond Clean Lifting” program represent’s the company’s goal for a sustainable future through its efforts to develop low and zero-carbon solutions across its product line. The effort includes battery electric trucks, hydrogen fuel cell trucks, and now hydrogen internal combustion engines.

The 15 L Cummins hydrogen engine. (Photo: Cummins)

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Cummins to integrate hydrogen internal combustion engines into Taylor products,” said Matt Hillyer, Director of Engineering, Taylor.” This partnership signifies our commitment to a sustainable future, enabling us to offer reliable, cost-effective, zero-carbon solutions for heavy industrial lift equipment, reducing carbon emissions without compromising productivity.”

Cummins said benefits to its hydrogen combustion engines include enabling a more-timely solution to reduce carbon emissions without sacrificing productivity. Adding the engines to the mix of zero carbon solutions is also expected to reduce the load required from utility grids. Finally, the company said the commonalities with traditional internal combustion equipment will provide solutions that are dependable, as well as easy to service and maintain.

“Cummins is pleased to be working with Taylor Machine Works on hydrogen solutions for their equipment,” said Antonio Leitao, Cummins vice president Off- Highway Engine Business. “We see hydrogen internal combustion engines as a solution to help drive sustainability improvements in our industry. Hydrogen power will help both OEMs and end-users looking to making carbon emissions reductions on their paths to zero.”