T.J. Reed new president of Daimler Trucks Remarketing

By Mike Brezonick11 October 2021

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced T.J Reed has been named president of Daimler Trucks Remarketing (DTR), effective immediately. In his new role, Reed will oversee all activities for DTR, including sales, marketing and distribution, and be responsible for leading the SelecTrucks brand of used semi-truck retailers.

T.J. Reed

Reed rejoins DTNA from Meritor Inc. where he spent the past five years progressing through various senior leadership roles, most recently serving as vice president of global business development for electrification.

“We’re excited to welcome T.J. Reed back to the Daimler Trucks North America team where his industry knowledge, incredible leadership skills, and previous DTNA experience are a perfect complement to the high-performing team in place at Daimler Trucks Remarketing. T.J. is uniquely suited to continue to grow and develop both the Daimler Trucks Remarketing organization and the SelecTrucks brand in the coming years,” said David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing at DTNA.

During his previous tenure at DTNA, Reed oversaw both product marketing and product strategy for Freightliner and Detroit as director of product strategy and, earlier, as director of product marketing. Reed also previously held roles in strategic pricing and sales. He originally joined Daimler in 1998 as a custom application engineer for the company’s line of vocational trucks.

