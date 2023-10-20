Stihl shows new mowers at Equip Expo

Stihl introduced a line of gasoline-engined push mowers at the 40th annual Equip Expo. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Stihl Inc.’s stand at the 40th anniversary of the Equip Exposition in Louisville, Ky., showcased its focus on offering a range of solutions for today’s landscape professional. The company’s goal to be a leader with dual power options could be seen in its product introductions and battery education offered during the event.

The Stihl RZA 752 battery electric zero-turn mower debuted at Equip Expo. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

“This is a pivotal moment in our company’s history,” said Chris Keffer, president and CEO of Stihl Inc. “As the number one selling brand of both gas

and battery handheld outdoor power equipment in America among Pro Landscapers, Stihl will continue to be a dual technology leader. We are making massive investments in battery technology, while also continuing to fully support the sustainable and environmentally friendly advancement of our gasoline-powered products to meet the demands of our customers who want the ability to pick their power source based on the application.”

While homeowners nationwide are adopting battery equipment for their lawn and garden needs, the company said it recognizes that many factors go into the decision to invest in gas or battery tools for today’s landscape professional. It said the most significant current barrier to entry lands squarely on pro users’ access to transparent and candid information on power, performance, charging solutions, and cost.

“At Stihl, we are taking a 360-degree approach to give our customers the tools and solutions they need to make informed buying decisions based on their business needs,” said Keffer.

Debuting at the show, Stihl showed a new line-up of battery-powered zero-turn mowers. The RZA 748, RZA 752 and RZA 760 mowers boast all-day run times and commercial-grade features with quiet and exhaust emissions-free operation – which it said are optimal for regulated zones.

Further cementing its place in the wheeled goods category, the company also introduced gasoline-powered walk-behind mowers to the U.S. market with four models – RM 655 V, RM 655 VS, RM 655 YS, and RM 756 YC. The models have a mono-comfort handlebar that offers direct access to the grass catcher and easily folds for convenient transport and storage and are powered with a Kohler gasoline engine with a cast iron cylinder liner provides powerful performance with durable engineering.

The RM 655 VS, RM 655 YS and RM 756 YC have a blade brake clutch allows operators to keep the engine running for intermittent stops such as emptying the grass catcher.

In addition to the three new battery-powered zero-turn mowers, the company also introduced new handheld tools, including the most powerful

battery-powered string trimmer in the company’s line-up – the AP battery powered FSA 200. Comparable to the gas-powered FS 131, the trimmer boasts 60% more power than the FSA 135, said the company.

At the show’s dealer event, Stihl recognized the contributions of the 10,000 authorized local STIHL Dealers who deliver unmatched service to customers - garnering more than 100,000 five-star online dealer reviews to date.

“Our goal is to provide you with even more resources for your sales toolbox,” said Keffer. “This includes removing barriers at the point of sale, robust financing options, and eCommerce possibilities that expand your ability to capture sales anywhere, anytime.”