Steyr introduces full Absolut CVT tractor range

Steyr 6280 Absolut CVT

Following the recent preview of the new flagship Absolut CVT tractor, Steyr Traktoren has introduced the full range of Absolut CVT variants.

There are five new Absolut CVT variants, from the 6200 to 6280, where the last three numerals refer to the maximum unboosted horsepower delivered from the 6.7-litre Stage 5 FPT NEF six-cylinder engines.

The tractors produce up to 11% more power across the range, together with a maximum 1250 Nm of torque at 1500 rpm. Larger, stronger axles have increased gross vehicle weight to 15000 kg.

CVT operation is fully customisable, allowing adjustment and recall of settings according to preference and task requirements.

The new tractors include proven technologies from larger Steyr model ranges. The new S-Comfort suspension coordinates the front axle, cab and rear hitch damping to minimise shock transfer.

In addition, the Tractor Implement Management capability. This allows a PTO-powered implement such as a baler to automatically control the tractor’s forward speed for maximum operating consistency and efficiency.

New cab designs have additional space, while noise ratings have been measured as low as 66 dB.