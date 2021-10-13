Steve Hemmings named COO at Fablink Group

Fablink Group, a U.K.-based supplier of supplier of cabs, pressings, structures and complete vehicle assemblies, announced the appointment of Steve Hemming as chief operating officer.

Steve Hemming

Hemming’s role as COO is intended to help further strengthen the group’s position across the automotive, transport and off-highway sectors. The company said it is a supplier to a range of global manufacturers, including Caterpillar, CNH, DAF, JCB, Mecalac, Nifty-Lift and Perkins.

Hemming joins the business from Liberty Engineering Group where he held the position of operations director at Liberty Performance Steel, as well as previous positions as group operations director at Liberty Vehicle Products and plant director at Liberty Pressing Solutions. Hemming has held directorial, consultancy and managerial positions across the UK’s manufacturing industry since the 1990s, spearheading operational excellence programs at several UK plants.

“We are delighted to secure another significant industry talent to the Group and further strengthen and expand our senior management team,” said Richard Westley, CEO of Fablink Group. “Steve’s three decades of experience with leading OEMs speaks for itself and will play a key role in supporting our customer base across the automotive, transport and off-highway markets. We have recently secured a number of key contracts in these sectors, and I have no doubt that Steve will help drive this momentum forward.”

Headquartered in Brixworth, Northamptonshire, Fablink Group operates at six sites in the U.K., covering 500,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and employing 700 engineers and production staff.