Stellar announces Engineering Experience Program

Stellar is currently looking for engineering students to apply for an exclusive 12-week summer internship program. (Photo: Stellar)

Stellar Industries, an employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, has launched its Engineering Experience Program (EEP). Designed to offer college students an opportunity to gain practical, hands-on experience in various facets of engineering, the company said the 12-week summer internship program is set to elevate aspiring engineers to new heights.

“At Stellar, we understand the vital role that practical experience plays in an engineer’s journey,” said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar in Garner, Iowa. “Our Engineering Experience Program is a testament to our commitment to fostering young talent. We encourage students to apply for this exceptional opportunity to kickstart their engineering careers.”

Through the Stellar Engineering Experience Program, the company said students will work with a team of professionals who will guide them through projects and tasks related to their passion in the fields of design, manufacturing, electrical and quality engineering. Ideal candidates include those currently enrolled in or who have completed a degree in mechanical, industrial, agricultural, process, electrical engineering or industrial technology.

Participants will be engaged in diverse activities such as computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, CAD drawings, electrical diagrams, technical communication, additive manufacturing and the chance to witness an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) company in action, said the company.

Participants can select from four distinct tracks tailored to provide a focused engineering experience. In the Design Engineering Track, students work with professionals to improve products through CAD and research and development. The Manufacturing Engineering Track offers hands-on knowledge in tasks such as shop floor documentation, tooling and part flow. The Electrical Engineering Track hones students’ skills in hardware and software design to support the development of new products. In the Quality Engineering Track, students work to ensure the highest standards of safety and quality while producing top-quality parts.

The program spans a 12-week period, covering the summer months, and offers competitive compensation and benefits such as relocation assistance, mentorship, training, social activities and volunteer opportunities.

How to apply

College students can apply or get more information via email at hr@stellarindustries.com. For more information on Stellar, visit www.stellarindustries.com.