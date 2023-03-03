Star Power places major gen set order with JCB

Star Power’s Paul Ridley with one of the Stage 5 generators from JCB (Photo: Star Power)

UK-based temporary power solutions specialist Star Power has reported a ‘major expansion’, supported with a £3 million ($3.6 million) investment in JCB generators.

The order covers a total of 170 generators, delivered by distributor Watling JCB. The new additions will be available through an expanded network of operational hubs.

The purchase covers JCB’s new Stage 5 generators; the purchase is described as the first to deliver these models to the market.

JCB Stage 3 and Stage 5 generators range in capacity from 20 kVA to 500 kVA. All units can use HVO fuel, which can reduce overall emissions by up to 90% and particulates by up to 86%.

The units ordered by Star Power range from 40 to 100 kVA, determined to be the optimal power range for the rental market.

Paul Ridley, head of Power at Star Power said: “We are determined to give customers the best options to provide secure and high-quality temporary and critical power solutions, which is why we’ve selected JCB generators. Watling JCB will also be giving us first class technical support.”

The support will include advanced remote monitoring and a training programme for Star Power engineers.

Star Power said that the order of JCB generators will give the company one of the most advanced fleets of generators in the UK.

The Portishead-based company will be looking to recruit additional personnel and purchasing new delivery vehicles to support the new inventory.

The generators will be supplied through depots in Luton (Bedfordshire), Coalville (Leicestershire), Tonbridge (Kent), Reading (Berkshire), Thetford (Essex), Bridgwater (Somerset) and Warrington (Cheshire).