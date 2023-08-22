SPONSORED VIDEO: Vanguard invests big in electrification through automation

About the speaker:

David Frank is the vice president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. A seven-year company veteran, Frank is currently leading all efforts to establish and aggressively grow the electrification business offered by Vanguard for an increasing number of industries and applications. Prior to leading the electrification business unit, Frank led the commercial engine sales team where he helped to grow the business by 111.34%.

Before coming to work at Briggs & Stratton, Frank served as the vice president of Sales and Marketing for Subaru Industrial Power Products division, where he oversaw all engine, generator and pump sales, as well as new product development.

Frank holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater.