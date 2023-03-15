Seppi shows remote-control mulcher

Track width is extendable to 71 in., enabling the mulcher to tackle vertical and horizontal gradients of up to 55°. (Photos: Seppi M.)

Alongside two new attachments for compact loaders, Seppi M. is displaying the new Max 50 le remote-control tracked carrier in its booth at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas. The Italian manufacturer of mulching equipment, soil crushers and tillers, and stump and root grinders has a U.S. distribution center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to the company, the remote-control Max 50 le is designed to replace operator-driven equipment in potentially hazardous conditions such as roadside vegetation management and steep slopes where there is an increased possibility of rollovers. It has a robust design suited for demanding jobs in the agricultural, forestry and municipal sectors, and can currently be supplied with a Seppi mulching attachment.

The carrier’s remote-control unit has a frequency range of 2.4 GHz and covers distances of up to 160 meters (6300 in.). Its graphic display also monitors all machine functions, status and any anomalies, and displays key machine data such as fuel, rpm and speed.

The Max 50 le is powered by a 49-hp Perkins three-cylinder, EU Stage V, turbodiesel engine. Four hydraulic pumps deliver independent functional control of the high-grip tracks and tool.

To ensure maximum stability, track width is extendable to 71 in., enabling the machine to tackle vertical and horizontal gradients of up to 55°. The tracks are also individually self-tensioned by the hydraulic system, which regulates tension according to ground conditions and helps prevent the track from stripping or breaking.

