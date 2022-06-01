Senior leadership changes at Deere

Deere & Co. announced that its Board of Directors elected Ryan Campbell as president, Worldwide Construction & Forestry and Power Systems, effective May 31. He succeeded John Stone, who has elected to leave the company.

Ryan Campbell

In his new role, Campbell will be leading the Construction & Forestry team to increase the adoption of precision technology in earthmoving, forestry and roadbuilding applications, as well as delivering a broad range of electric and hybrid-electric product models.

Campbell will also lead the company’s efforts to deliver viable low/no carbon alternative power solutions via Deere’s Power Systems group, which is responsible for development and sales of engines and powertrain technologies.

“Ryan’s record of success and proven leadership skills make him highly qualified to ensure we will make continued progress executing our smart industrial strategy and in serving our construction, forestry and power systems customers at the highest level,” said John C. May, Deere’s chairman and CEO.

Raj Kalathur

Deere also announced the election of Raj Kalathur as the company’s chief financial officer. He will retain his present duties for John Deere Financial and have continued oversight for information technology. His areas of responsibility as CFO include accounting and reporting, treasury, taxes, internal audit, strategy and business development, sustainability, and investor relations.

Prior to assuming his current role, Kalathur was president, John Deere Financial and chief information officer (CIO). His CIO responsibilities will now be led by Ganesh Jayaram who was appointed CIO effective May 31.

“The leadership changes announced today reflect the depth of talent on our senior management team and ensure we will make continued progress executing our smart industrial strategy,” said May.