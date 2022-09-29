Sealed battery monitoring system

Flow-Rite Controls, Byron Center, Mich., has developed a new battery monitoring system designed to wireless monitor the health of sealed AGM, gel, TPPL, and lithium-ion batteries used in forklifts, scissor lifts, scrubbers, pallet jacks and golf carts. The new Advanced Battery Steward for Sealed Batteries is designed to monitor critical data like voltage and half-voltage, current in and out, temperature and battery impact and angle. Each event and measurement is time and date stamped for Machine Learning (ML) processing to create high-value metrics and realistic gauges of battery performance.

Flow-Rite Battery Steward Flow-Rite Controls Advanced Battery Steward. (Photo: Flow-Rite Controls)

Offering the ability to display both the current battery state as well as view its history on a smartphone, tablet or desktop, Advanced Battery Steward helps identify events that may put a battery’s health at risk.

A storage battery maintenance manager can, for example, take measurements to modify equipment utilization to optimize performance and increase longevity.

Pre-wired and engineered for simple installation, is configured using a free intuitive Android or iOS app. Once set up, the user can monitor all their battery technologies on a single dashboard.

