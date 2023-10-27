Scania displays new marine hybrid solution

Scania highlighted its E-Machine marine hybrid solution at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, held October 25-29 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The E-Machine is a compact, modular solution that integrates propulsion, inverter and the power control unit into a single system.

The E-Machine integrates propulsion, inverter and the power control unit into a single system. (Photo: Scania)

Depending on the application, the E-Machine can be mated to a Scania combustion engine for hybrid propulsion or directly to a gearbox for a fully electric system. The oil-cooled system provides 308 hp (230 kW) of continuous power, with a peak performance of 375 hp (280 kW) at 1,300 rpm. When HVO is used, it offers a potential CO2 emission reduction of up to 92%, with the fully electric version allowing for a potential CO2 reduction of 98% if electricity is generated from renewable sources, said Scania.

The compact system measures 20 in. long by 24 in. wide and 23 in. high and weighs just over 550 lb. Its modular design allows all the necessary system components to be supplied to meet the needs of almost any sized vessel, the company said, which allows all components to work seamlessly together. In addition, the system management interface and mechanical interface (CAN J1939 and SAE 1) are designed to simplify integration with external components for easy installation, maintenance and use.

David Hughes, sales manager of marine products for Scania USA, noted there is a growing shift toward environmentally conscious marine propulsion. “While our diesel marine engines lead the industry in power-to-weight ratio and efficiency, and our customers have been choosing them for the speed and fuel conservation they provide, our new E-Machine adds an even more environmentally sound option for those that prefer,” he said. “In addition, the fully electric operation allows for almost silent propulsion for conscientious operation in crowded harbors or close to marine wildlife.”