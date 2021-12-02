Scania appoints Danielski to board of directors

Annette Danielski

Scania has appointed Annette Danielski as chairman of the board of Scania’s Board of Directors. She has been made a member of the Audit Committee.

In addition to these appointments, Danielski is a member of the supervisory board of MAN Truck & Bus SE and Volkswagen Original Teile Logistik Beteiligungs. She is also CFO and a member of the executive board of TRATON SE.

Danielski has extensive experience in international finance and controlling and has previously held senior managerial positions at Daimler and Audi.

The appointment of Danielski means that the Scania board is now comprised of equal numbers of men and women.