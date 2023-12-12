Sage Oil Vac adds mobile service solutions

Sage Oil Vac’s new VacBuilt system is designed to provide ready-to-use mobile service solutions. The first offering in the lineup is a waste oil tank that can be used to capture fluids from a mix of different vehicles utilizing different types and grades of oil. It is suited for service technicians who don’t require a new bulk oil tank when completing preventive maintenance on vehicles and heavy equipment.

The waste oil collection system includes a 30- or 60-gal. horizontal used oil tank. (Photo: Sage Oil Vac)

The waste oil collection system includes a 30- or 60-gal. horizontal used oil tank, capacities suited for both mobile automotive fleet service and heavy equipment applications. A removable mounting plate provides flexibility to mount the hose reel and controls to the top of the tank or remotely, depending on the most effective configuration for the application, Sage Oil Vac noted.

Two brackets welded to the top of the used oil tank allow the control panel and hose reel to be mounted on the system. The control panel includes a pressure gauge, a ball valve with a pressure relief setting and a ball valve with a vacuum setting. A choice of 1-in. by 50-ft. hose reel or a 3/4-in. by 25-ft. hose reel is available.

Sage Oil Vac plans to expand the VacBuilt line with larger-capacity tanks based on its pump-free technology. The vacuum generator-operated system includes a push-on fitting at the air inlet to simplify operation. Compressed air is used to build vacuum pressure to move fluids to and from tanks, the company said. The operator can vacuum hot motor oil from equipment at up to 6 to 8 gpm.

VacBuilt systems are assembled at the factory for customer convenience and to ensure product quality. “With this used oil solution, it is ready to go. We have taken a common specification and packaged it together. Just hook your air source to it,” said Aaron Sage, Sage Oil Vac CEO.

The systems are suitable for both mobile and shop applications.