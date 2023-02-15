Rotary Power’s new XJ hydraulic motors

By Mike Brezonick15 February 2023

Rotary Power is a UK-headquartered engineering firm which specializes in the design, development and manufacture of hydraulic pumps and motors. The company has delivered customized hydraulic solutions for a wide range of applications for more than 45 years.

Rotary Power XJ Motor Rotary Power XJ motor. (Photo: Rotary Power)

At IFPE, the company will be presenting a new addition to its XJ radial piston motor range. With displacements from 260 to 5010 cc/rev and continuous operating pressures to 5076 psi (350 bar), the XJ motors incorporate a modular multi-lobe cam configuration with a variety of options to suit multiple drive systems.

Options include two-speed configurations, parking brakes, wheel or shaft drives, freewheel capability and multiple mounting arrangements.

See Rotary Power at IFPE booth S-81408

