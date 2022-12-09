Rotair air compressors given new name

Elgi Compressors USA Inc., a subsidiary of India-based Elgi Equipments Ltd., has rebranded its portable air compressor line in North America, previously known as Rotair. The company acquired Italian portable air compressor manufacturer, Rotair, in 2012.

The rebranding coincided with Elgi’s 10th anniversary of its expansion into the North American market. Rebranding “Rotair” to “ELGi” is expected strengthen the company’s presence in the North American portable air compressor market by leveraging ELGi’s established credibility.

The dual-pressure 400 cfm Elgi D400T4F portable air compressor. (Photo: Elgi)

“The North American portable air compressor market is a key focus area for ELGi. The market fueled by the expansion of urban population growth, favorable government policies, industrialization, and manufacturing activities is estimated to grow at a healthy rate,” said Anvar Varadaraj, president of Elgi Compressors USA, Inc. “Over the past ten years, Elgi has established reliable distribution and brand recognition in North America. Globally, the Elgi brand is synonymous with quality and reliability. We are proud to put the Elgi name and logo on our portable air compressors.”

Beginning in December 2022, new Rotair branded portable compressors will only feature the “ELGi” logo and brand colors in North America. The manufacturing of the compressors and the service that supports uptime on job sites is expected to remain the same.

Elgi offers nine models in its portable air compressor lineup ranging from 75 to 900 cfm. Portable air compressors support various construction, industrial, and infrastructure applications. The company said its portable compressors are designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet, and reliable. Units are available in trailer or skid mount versions and are backed with a five-year unlimited hour air-end warranty.

The company’s dual-pressure 400 cfm D400T4F portable air compressor, for example, uses a Cummins diesel engine and can operated at 100 or 150 psi.

“We are excited to introduce the new look with the strong Elgi brand to the field,” said Zeke Hendrix, vice president, Portable Compressors. “Our existing portable compressor channel network will continue its commitment to the market with reliable machines and customer-focused support that sets us apart from the competition.”

During its first decade in North America, the company said it has grown significantly thanks to its strategic expansion plan. It started with a handful of employees in Charlotte, N.C., and now has more than 175 employees. So far, the company has reportedly installed more than 10,000 air compressors in facilities across North America.