Rolls-Royce supplies Series 4000 mtu engines for fast ferries

Abu Dhabi Ports fast ferry (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce is to supply eight 16V4000 mtu engines which will be fitted in a pair of fast ferries.

Using four 16-cylinder Series 4000 mtu engines, each of the 56-metre RoPax ferries will have a maximum power output in excess of 14,000 hp.

The mtu Series 4000 engines, in combination with mtu exhaust aftertreatment systems, are certified for EPA Tier 4 and IMO III emissions regulations. The engines are also approved for use with sustainable fuels, including HVO.

The eight engines were ordered by Penguin Shipyard International in Singapore. The vessels will be built at Penguin’s Batam shipyard for Abu Dhabi Ports Group, which is based in the United Arab Emirates.

Designed by Incat Crowther UK, the roll-on roll-off vessels are expected to be delivered in late 2024.

The new vessels will be used for the fast transport of passengers and cars (max. 250 passengers and 25 cars) between the UAE mainland and Delma Island, located about 42 km offshore.

According to Rolls-Royce, about 850 fast ferries are operating around the world using mtu propulsion systems.

Rolls-Royce has been supplying mtu engines to Penguin for more than ten years. In Spring 2023, Rolls-Royce Power Systems received an order for six 16-cylinder mtu Series 4000 engines for two new fire fighting and rescue vessels being built by Penguin for the marine division of the Singapore Civil Defence Force.