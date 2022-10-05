Rise Robotics demonstrates technology at Bauma

During Bauma 2022, which is currently taking place in Munich, Germany, Rise Robotics is showcasing its Rise Technology during a live demonstration in Hall A3 Booth 130. The patented Rise Cylinder is a fluid-free, electromechanical alternative to hydraulic systems for heavy equipment.

Rise Robotics is planning to exhibit at Bauma.

The company say its technology sits at the intersection of hydraulic performance and linear actuator efficiency.

Its first commercial product is a fluid-free, electromechanical alternative to hydraulic systems which it said will help support the battery-electrification of industrial equipment by delivering hydraulic-system performance at levels of efficiency previously available via some linear actuators.

The product was first showcased last year in the Anthony Liftgates ReGEN RailTrac liftgate application.

During Bauma 2022, Rise said it is also actively looking for partners in the areas of scissor lifts, garbage trucks, material handling, mining equipment, and more, with a common goal of making zero-emissions construction and industrial machines.

Founded in 2011 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduates and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Ruse Robotics is a technology company backed by The Engine, a Tough Tech venture capital fund.