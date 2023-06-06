Rheinmetall wins multi-million euro order for EGR valves

Rheinmetall AG announced it has been awarded a strategically important first order to supply exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valves to an international customer in the truck sector. The order comes to nearly 1 million units and is valued in the three-digit million euro range.

The components to be supplied by Rheinmetall meet stringent Euro 7 requirements for exhaust gas valves. (Source: Rheinmetall AG)

The order encompasses poppet valves and flap valves for medium- and heavy-duty truck applications. The components meet stringent Euro 7 requirements for exhaust gas valves. Full-scale delivery commences in 2026, including the supply of spare parts.

According to Rheinmetall, the new order has the potential to develop into a long-term partnership. Given the increasingly stringent emission legislation in the USA, Asia and Europe, demand for long-term support in the internal combustion engine segment is set to remain strong in future, the company noted.

As a technology development partner, Rheinmetall said it works with various engine makers to refine EGR concepts relating to new emission and CO2 standards.