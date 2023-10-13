Remote release latch from Southco

Southco Inc. introduced a new cable accessory for its surface mounted AC-15 rotary latch actuators, the first multi-point rotary latch pull system on the market. This accessory is intended for applications on trucks, RVs, buses and other vehicles where components must be lightweight, compact and sturdy.

The company said its surface-mounted profile ensures that minimal interior space is used, and no extra brackets are needed for mounting. Remote latching capabilities make it ideal for larger panels, where multiple latches are needed, and there is a significant distance between the most optimal actuator placement and latch placement.

Southco said its cable accessory, made up of a barrel bracket and pulley sub-assembly, features a low interior profile and simple

(Photo: Southco)

installation process. The barrel bracket attaches to the surface-mounted AC-15 actuator, and the pulley sub-assembly mounts on the interior panel surface. All users need to install a complete rotary system is an AC-15 actuator, cable accessory, compatible cables, rotary latches and screws.

While other cable pull accessories have been available for some time, Southco said the cable accessory for AC-15 rotary latch actuators is unique in its ability to support multi-point latching systems for a surface mount pull handle, which it said would give designers and engineers more options when placing the actuator on the panel, allowing for more efficient and ergonomic designs.

The AC-15 actuator further distinguishes itself as a durable and versatile solution for large panels that need to withstand long-term exposure to the elements. Glass-filled reinforced nylon housing provides the first level of protection for the mechanism inside. The remote release cable accessory itself consists of a pre-galvanized steel pulley sub-assembly and an aluminum barrel bracket, allowing it to withstand harsh weather conditions.

It is available in a range of non-locking and locking options, making it a versatile solution that can fit many applications.