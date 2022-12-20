Purem by Eberspaecher names new BU Americas president

Michael Brosseau has been appointed the new president of the Business Unit Americas at Purem by Eberspaecher, a subsidiary of the Esslingen-based Eberspaecher Group, and a producer of exhaust and acoustic systems for passenger cars, CVs, and off-road vehicles. Brousseau succeeded Rick Llope effective December 5.

Purem by Eberspaecher develops and manufactures exhaust aftertreatment systems at over 40 sites worldwide, including six production sites in the Americas. (Photo: Purem by Eberspaecher)

Brousseau has over 25 years of experience leading Tier One supplier organizations in business development, engineering, program management and operations. He has managed global teams with resources in North and South America, Asia and Europe, and has been the North American president of two global automotive suppliers.

“Michael is the perfect fit for this position as we are growing in the Americas with newly won customer orders for our exhaust emission conversion systems,” said Volker Cwielong, co-CEO of Purem by Eberspaecher. “He will be responsible for the implementation of the Exhaust Technology Division’s strategic and commercial goals for Business Unit Americas in accordance with our corporate guidelines, culture and values.”

Purem by Eberspaecher has six production sites and a research and development center in the Americas, employing about 2,300 workers. In 2021, the company completed the expansion of its latest facility, a new 130,000 sq. ft. plant in Louisville, Ky. Production of diesel exhaust aftertreatment systems were scheduled to start at the plant in November 2022.