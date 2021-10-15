Proterra names president of its Powered, Energy business units

By Chad Elmore15 October 2021

Chris Bailey was senior vice president of Proterra Energy.

Proterra Inc, a California-based supplier of commercial vehicle electrification technology, has appointed Chris Bailey as president of its Proterra Powered and Energy business units.

Proterra Chris Bailey

Previously senior vice president of Proterra Energy, Bailey will now lead Proterra’s growing business as a provider of its electric vehicle technology to commercial manufacturers and charging infrastructure solutions for heavy-duty electric fleets.

He succeeds Gareth Joyce, whose promotion to president of Proterra was announced in September.

“Chris is an experienced and skilled business development executive with a strong track record of bringing innovative technologies to market, including our Proterra Energy charging and infrastructure solutions,” said Joyce. “Under Chris’s leadership, we look forward to building on Proterra Powered & Energy’s strong foundation as we help commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators electrify their vehicles.”

Proterra Powered leverages the company’s electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their vehicles. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., Proterra said its battery packs leverage industry-leading energy density and a customizable design to fit within a variety of vehicles.

Proterra Energy offers a turn-key approach to delivering a complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets including charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization.

“I’m excited to step into this role at an exciting and important moment for Proterra Powered and Energy,” said Bailey. “More commercial vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators are choosing Proterra’s industry-leading technology to help power the switch to electrification. I look forward to working with our Powered and Energy teams as well as our partners and customers to help advance the important work of electrifying commercial vehicles.”

Prior to Proterra, Chris spent 17 years at Hubbell Inc. where he most recently served as vice president of Product Innovation and Technology Strategy.

