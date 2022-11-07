Pollack gets new post at Isuzu Motors America

Isuzu Motors America, LLC, PowerTrain Division announced the promotion of Russel Pollack to executive manager, Distributor Sales & Business Development. The appointment was made by Ken Martin, executive director, Sales & SCM.

Russel Pollack

In his new role, Pollack will be responsible for managing the Isuzu Diesel distributor network and the internal sales team. The new position adds to his existing responsibilities of business development and power unit program management.

Pollack joined Isuzu in 2021 as manager, Business Development and Programs. He has extensive engine and powertrain experience, having held positions at AA Gear and Manufacturing, Linamar and Detroit Diesel.

“I’m excited to expand my responsibilities working closer with our distribution network to now include managing our Distributor sales team,” Pollack said. “I believe our Distributor Enhancement Program has been a positive impact for our Distribution base, expanding areas of responsibility with performing organizations and streamlining the Sales & Enhancement Program under one Divisional umbrella will also be a great advantage moving forward.”

Isuzu Motors America, LLC Powertrain Division is the distributor of Isuzu diesel and alternative fuel engines and power units in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.