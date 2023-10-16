Podcast: New Big Bud designed around beefier frame and service ease

Previewed at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 and developed in conjunction with Rome Plowing Company, the Big Bud 700 tractor from Big Equipment Company is the first new model to be produced in 40 years. It comes with a heavier-duty frame (1.5 in. thick) and heavy-duty Cat 988 HD axles typically used on large mining loadersthan past models, yet offers the same level of simplicity and commonly available parts that make the tractors easily repairable by the owner.

Ron Harmon, owner of Big Equipment Company, shared details behind the development of the 640-hp Big Bud 700 tractor with an eager fan base at Farm Progress 2023 in Decatur, IL.