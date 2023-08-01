Podcast: Impacts and implications of California zero-emission truck rule

Niki Okuk, deputy director, trucks & off-road, CALSTART, looks at the impact California’s passage of zero-emissions rule will have on both vehicle fleets operating in the state and their suppliers, trends in technology adoption to meet the requirements, as well as the broader implications across the country. She goes on to highlight tools that are currently available to assist companies with the energy transition.

