Podcast: Impacts and implications of California zero-emission truck rule

By Becky Schultz01 August 2023

Niki Okuk, deputy director, trucks & off-road, CALSTART, looks at the impact California’s passage of zero-emissions rule will have on both vehicle fleets operating in the state and their suppliers, trends in technology adoption to meet the requirements, as well as the broader implications across the country. She goes on to highlight tools that are currently available to assist companies with the energy transition.

Click here to access a summary of the Advanced Clean Fleets Regulation.

Cal Fleet Advisor to assist in truck fleet zero-emission transition
Cal Fleet Advisor to assist in truck fleet zero-emission transition Program designed to assist trucking fleets in move to zero emissions and meeting strict California requirements

