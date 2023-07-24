Podcast: Cummins’ Engine Business continues to move energy transition forward
By Becky Schultz24 July 2023
Srikanth Padmanabhan, president, Engine Business, at Cummins Inc., spoke with Becky Schultz, Diesel Progress/New Power Progress, about the benefits the company’s Engine Business has seen from key acquisitions, recent major milestones at its engine plants, the latest developments in its fuel-agnostic engine platform and more on its journey toward Destination Zero.
MAGAZINES
Related Articles
Latest News