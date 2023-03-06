Perkins power generation engine series debuts at MEE 2023

Global power systems provider Perkins is displaying the all-new 5000 Series at the Middle East Energy 2023 electric power exhibition, March 7-9, in Dubai. The series is engineered specifically for the power generation market to enable a dependable supply of prime or standby power to critical applications such as data centers and hospitals.

The 5000 series includes inline six- and eight-cylinder and V12 and V16 cylinder engines from 750 to 2500 kVA.

“The new range has been designed to optimize our customers’ needs for quick, reliable and cost-effective power,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of Perkins global sales marketing, service and parts. “And for applications where real estate is at a premium, such as in a hospital, the high-power density of the 5000 Series provides a compact design that packs power into a small, compact footprint.”

The inline six- and eight-cylinder and V12 and V16 cylinder engines range from 750 to 2500 kVA and can provide up to 2500 kVA for standby and up to 2250 kVA for prime applications. With newly designed, full authority electronic fuel injection, they are built for high efficiency, low fuel consumption and global emissions standards, Perkins said. Subject to meeting Perkins’ specifications, they can run with biodiesel up to a B20 blend or on 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

Optimized turbochargers enable the 5000 series to deliver optimal load acceptance – meeting ISO 8528-5 G2 and G3 standards – and the ability to accept 100% block load to NFPA standards, Perkins said. The engines have been rigorously tested for performance and durability, with more than 10,000 running hours accumulated, including in harsh environments. They are also engineered to be capable of meeting U.S. EPA Tier 2 emissions standards.

Redesigned parts – including new piston rings and liner assembly, electronic fuel system and fuel filters – decrease fluid consumption, extend service intervals and enable longer life and improved efficiency to minimize total cost of operation, Perkins said. A growing portfolio of connectivity solutions, available as a standalone service or easily integrated with gen-set manufacturers’ offerings, can also help promote optimal, sustainable performance by delivering timely insights through a customizable dashboard of performance, fuel and oil consumption, and other vital engine data points.