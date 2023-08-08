Perkins introduces new engine for electric power generation

Perkins 2806J-E18TAG1 generator set engine (Photo: Perkins)

Perkins has launched its new 2806J-E18TAG1 Electropak. The EU Stage 5-compliant engine is said to deliver ease of integration to meet the requirements of the electric power sector.

The 2806J meets ISO 8528-5 G2 performance requirements, outlining the potential to offer ‘excellent’ load acceptance in a wide range of electric power applications, ranging from stationary power to mobile units serving the rental sector.

The 2806J produces up to 610 kVA at 50 Hz and 625 kVA at 60 Hz. The Electropak features a single on-engine electronic control module (ECM) that allows a simplified wiring harness, supporting ease of installation, future diagnostics and integration with customer telematics solutions.

The ECM also manages aftertreatment operations, including an automated regeneration cycle.

To manage operation, Perkins also offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions to help optimise engine performance. Available as a standalone service or integrated with generator equipment offerings, connected engines deliver insights via a customisable dashboard, monitoring fuel and oil consumption, together with other engine data points.

Connectivity supports maintenance and servicing with proactive diagnosis and resolution of engine issues, minimising downtime.

To help reduce emissions, the 2806J can run with B20 biodiesel (with up to 20% dilution of biodiesel) or 100% HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil).

“Reliable electric power is not an option, it’s a fundamental need to keep operations running, whether that’s for standby when the mains power fails or to meet onsite prime power requirements,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of Global Sales, Marketing, Service and Parts.

“Our engines are engineered and expertly crafted to provide reliable, stable and sustainable power for our customers, with the new 2806J being the latest in a long line of products that also deliver a low total cost of ownership.”

The new 2806J-E18TAG1 joins the Perkins lineup of Stage 5-certified engine for electric power generation, including the 400, 1200, 1700 and 2000 Series, which offer power ranging from 4 kW @ 1500 rpm, through to 559 kW at @ 1500 rpm.