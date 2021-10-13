Perkins expands online support for rental technicians

Perkins has undertaken a major overhaul of its online Rental Support Portal.

Engine manufacturer Perkins said it is equipping rental company technicians with a new tool designed to enable them to more confidently identify and service Perkins-powered machines in their fleets through a major overhaul of its web-based Rental Support Portal.

“As engine technologies continue to grow in complexity, the support of engine manufacturers is critical in helping rental companies increase uptime and lower fleet maintenance costs,” said Corey Berry, rental sales and marketing manager for Perkins. “We’ve restructured and updated our Rental Support Portal to provide technicians with streamlined access and expanded resources, that keeps equipment on rent and ultimately, helps to improve return on investments.”

The newly updated site provides easy and quick access to Perkins Vision – a series of step-by-step instructional videos for technicians – as well as basic engine maintenance guides, complex diagnostic procedures, exclusive technical information, and numerous training modules. Free for rental technicians enrolled in the Perkins Rental Support Program, the website has been upgraded to be easily viewed and navigated on almost any device, whether it’s a mobile phone, smart tablet, or desktop computer.

The Perkins Rental Support Portal offers rental-specific training in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese, as well as numerous online service training courses on specific Perkins tools, product support systems and engine model lines, while enabling direct warranty submissions.

The newly updated website also provides engine-specific manuals through a serial number lookup, as well as a detailed guide to the Electronic Service Tool (EST), which provides vital engine health and performance analytics.

Additionally, the Perkins Rental Support Portal provides technicians with extensive troubleshooting guides, service and parts manuals and a service parts lookup that helps to maintain and repair Perkins engines used in any application.

Perkins will be demonstrating the updated portal in booth #3351 at the ARA Show - The American Rental Association’s Annual Trade Show and Convention, which will be held Oct. 17-20 in Las Vegas.

To request access to the improved rental technician website, visit https://www.perkins.com/rentalsupport.