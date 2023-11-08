Perkins adds distributor in Uruguay

Juan Maria Petersen, general director of H. Petersen SA, signs the Perkins distributor agreement. (Photo: Perkins)

Perkins Engines Company Limited has brought on H. Petersen SA as an authorized distributor in Uruguay, which is new territory for the OEM.

H. Petersen SA, which is based in Montevideo, has branches in the Uruguayan cities of Paysandu, Durzano and Treinta y Tres, and the distributor also has a presence in next-door Paraguay, where it has been authorized to distribute Perkins products since 2021.

“I’m very pleased our Perkins-powered customers in Uruguay will be supported by H. Petersen going forward,” said Jaz Gill, vice president of global sales, marketing, service and parts at Perkins. “Their extensive experience, knowledge of industrial engines and their geographical reach will really support our end users in Uruguay to maintain the productivity of their Perkins-powered machinery.”

Juan Maria Petersen, H. Petersen SA’s general director, said the company’s new partnership with Perkins will enable them to reach more customers in Uruguay and expand their portfolio of solutions to the agricultural and construction industries.

“Customers will benefit from our highly trained technicians, our infrastructure setup and our extensive experience with industrial engines,” Petersen said.