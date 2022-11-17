Parker next-gen pre-compensated LS valves

Parker Hannifin is offering a set of next-generation pre-compensated load-sensing (LS) valves as part of its VA Series. The VA Series mobile directional control valves are designed specifically for demanding mobile machinery applications in industries such as forestry, construction mining and material handling.

The VA Series features a maximum flow workport of up to 450 l/min. (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Based on the company’s existing L90LS and K220LS valves, the next-generation pre-compensated LS valves have been substantially improved to increase modularity and to allow customer-efficient solutions, Parker Hannifin said. For example, they have been designed with a focus on reducing space claim and enhancing mounting possibilities, while optimizing channels to minimize flow losses.

The VA Series features a maximum flow workport of up to 450 l/min, and has been designed and optimized with features such as onboard electronics and readiness for Industry 4.0 or any other future demands regarding IoT and diagnostics, the company noted. In addition, the series includes proportional counter pressure with active refill, warm-up possibilities, plus other performance-enhancing improvements. The result is a high-end solution with function-adapted spools and seamless integration of function manifolds designed to specific customer needs, Parker said.

The VA300 is the first valve of the new series to be released, with the VA450 set to be launched at the start of 2023.