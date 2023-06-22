Oxbo to buy H&S

Agricutural equipment specialist Oxbo has expanded its presence and product portfolio in the hay and forage industry through the acquisition of H&S Manufacturing. Terms were not disclosed.

Oxbo said the acquisition of the family-owned manufacturer is designed to foster high-quality, customer-focused product innovation, to ensure customer service, and to strengthen the position of both companies in the global hay and forage market.

“H&S products complement Oxbo’s industry-leading hay and forage merger product line; adding H&S to Oxbo’s hay and forage business allows us to better serve our mutual customers now, and in the future,” said Roel Zeevat, CEO of Oxbo. “The H&S high quality products, dealer network, manufacturing facilities, and dedicated management and employees supplement our existing hay and forage business and will help us grow in this critical market segment.”

Oxbo has acquired H&S: Oxbo CEO Roel Zeevat and former H&S owner Chris Heikenen. (Photo: Oxbo)

Over the last 30 years, Oxbo has grown by acquiring manufacturers in specialty agricultural markets.

“We knew an acquisition by Oxbo would deliver enhanced value for our customers. Oxbo’s commitment to reliability, innovation, and customer service are a perfect fit for H&S products and customers,” said Chris Heikenen, former owner of H&S Manufacturing.

With the addition of H&S, Oxbo said it will continue to optimize farming together with staff and customers as the company aims to be the clear customer choice in the hay and forage market.

“The acquisition by Oxbo is an exciting next step for the H&S brand; I’m confident Oxbo’s customer-focused mindset will benefit our customers as we grow the business together,” said Craig Harthoorn, president of H&S, who will remain onboard and manage the newly expanded hay and forage business unit for Oxbo.

Oxbo said H&S will continue operating at its existing facilities in in Marshfield and Clintonville, Wis., and customers will continue to purchase products and parts from their existing H&S or Oxbo dealer. Going forward, and in partnership with its valued dealer network, Oxbo will further optimize the offering for its customers in all regions served.

“We are committed to serving our valued customers,” said Zeevat.

Oxbo operates seven additional manufacturing facilities around the world including its global headquarters in Roosendaal, the Netherlands, and operates 13 sales and service locations. It supplies self-propelled and pull-type equipment for the application, forage, fruit, seed, vegetable and root crop markets.

Founded in 1967, H&S is especially well-known in the dairy industry thanks to products such as forage boxes and manure spreaders.