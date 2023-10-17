Outgoing Cummins exec to become JLG president

JLG president Frank Nerenhausen will retire on November 13th after more than 37 years with parent company Oshkosh. At that time, Mahesh Narang will join the company to replace him as executive vice president and president of Oshkosh Corporation’s Access segment, which includes the JLG and Jerr-Dan businesses. Nerenhausen will continue to serve as an advisor to the company until August 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

Narang Mahesh. (Photo: Cummins)

John Pfeifer, president and CEO of Oshkosh, said Nerenhausen had built a world-class access division. “During his tenure, the Access segment has achieved significant growth and profitability, while introducing progressive innovations that leave our business in an outstanding position with a bright future,” said Pfeifer, “On behalf of the entire Oshkosh team and our Board of Directors, we thank him and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Pfeifer went on to state, “We are pleased to welcome an experienced executive of Mahesh’s caliber to Oshkosh. He is a results-driven, people first leader with a track record of driving growth and operational excellence through a clear strategic vision. We are confident that Mahesh will build on the exceptional work and strong momentum underway at Access and look forward to benefitting from his global knowledge.”

Narang has held a variety of business leadership roles throughout a more than 20-year career at Cummins, most recently serving as Cummins vice president and president of the Components Business, a position he has held since 2021. During that time, Mahesh launched a forward-thinking strategic framework for the business focused on driving growth in its core diesel segments, while also expanding into adjacencies and new technologies on the path to net zero, Cummins noted in announcing his departure. He grew the business, expanded its capabilities and led the acquisition and integration of Jacobs Vehicle Systems and Meritor, the largest acquisition in Cummins’ history.

Prior to his current role, Narang led Cummins Emission Solutions, as well as previously served as vice president and general manager of Cummins Turbo Technologies, another business unit within the Components Segment. He was also COO of Cummins’ India Area Business Organization.

Narang will continue in his current role with Cummins through October 27th. Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Inc. Chair and CEO, plans to name a replacement for the position by the end of the month.