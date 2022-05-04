Omni Powertain’s new electric pump drive

04 May 2022

Designed for low-voltage systems

Omni Powertrain Technologies has released a new electrohydraulic pump drive combination. The company said it was developed for low-voltage mobile applications and hybrid equipment builders facing spatial constraints.

Omni Powertrain Technologies' new electrohydraulic pump combination.

The system includes a Flo-Torq gear pump, available in displacements from 10 to 45 cc/rev, packaged with an axial flux motor and controller from Omni’s Magelec subsidiary. The overall package length of 299.7 mm (11.8 in.) offers equipment designers a compact form to power electrohydraulic traction and auxiliary functions, said the company.

Using a Magelec M17 air-cooled motor with a SAE B mount connection, the complete package weighs 17.6 kg (38.8 lb). The 48 V system is rated for 46 lpm (12 gpm) of continuous flow with a peak pressure rating of 250 bar (3625 psi).

